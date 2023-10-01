HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The Internets loves digging up old footage, In this case, back in 2018, Kanye West went on a rant where he called Cardi B and “industry plant,” and X, formerly known as Twitter, is eating it up.

In newly leaked footage shared by folks like DJ Akademiks, of course, a red-headed Ye is heard dropping some disparaging words about the Bronx rapper.

“Cardi B is a plant by the Illuminati,” says Ye while on his cellphone. “She don’t write her raps. She just there to sound as as ignorant as possible. She’s literally replaced Nicki Minaj purposely… She thinks it’s a blessing from the universe, it ain’t no f*cking blessing.”

Well damn. Ye also says Corey Gamble, a name familiar if you’re into the antics of that Kardashian family is “CIA” and part of the Illuminati.

As for Cardi, she clearly caught wind of the mess, and posted a clip from an interview Ye had with media personality Jason Lee that was much more positive. That’s cool and all, but the “Power” rapper clearly felt very differently when speaking [sort of] privately.

https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1708620325863276817

In another clip, Ye is heard heatedly going in on his own G.O.O.D. Music (because he’s actually great) and Nas because the Queens rapper shot a video without him.

All this footage is from an unreleased documentary that likely get shelved for very good reason—no pun intended. Check out reactions from social media in the gallery.

Kanye West Called Cardi B An Industry Plant, In 2018 was originally published on hiphopwired.com