Kehlani is having one hell of a fashion week. The Ring songstress not only announced her relationship with Compton rapper YG, she has been slaying these #NYFW streets with lewks.

The tatted entertainer has been rocking designer fashions to all the exclusive events and stealing the show with every sashay on her personal runway.

From finger waves, to finger jewelry, Kehlani is putting her best fashion foot forward.

Kehlani Is Out Here Slaying These NYFW Streets

1. Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video – Arrivals Source:Getty BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Kehlani attends Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video – Arrivals at Barclays Center on September 10, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video ) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,arrival,headshot,brooklyn – new york,barclays center – brooklyn,kehlani,amazon prime

2. Savage x Fenty – Arrivals – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Kehlani attends the Savage x Fenty arrivals during New York Fashion Week at Barclays Center on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,new york city,looking at camera,arrival,satin,sleeveless top,fashion,shoe,fashion show,warm clothing,new york fashion week,knee length,open toe,fur,pantyhose,spaghetti straps,dress shoe,lace – textile,skirt,fur coat,black shoe,black skirt,black coat,barclays center – brooklyn,sleeveless,black color,kehlani,satin skirt,coat – garment,savage x fenty

3. Kim Shui – Front Row – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Kehlani and Rico Nasty attend the front row for Kim Shui during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,two people,fashion,fashion show,new york fashion week,front row,kehlani,spring studios – new york,square – composition

4. Kim Shui – Front Row – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: (L-R) Nikita Dragun, Rico Nasty, and Kehlani attend the front row for Kim Shui during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,four people,fashion,three quarter length,fashion show,new york fashion week,front row,kehlani,spring studios – new york

5. Christian Cowan – Front Row – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Kehlani attends the front row for Christian Cowan during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) vertical,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,two people,fashion,fashion show,new york fashion week,front row,kehlani,spring studios – new york,christian cowan – designer label

6. Street Style – New York Fashion Week September 2019 – Day 5 Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Kehlani is seen outside the Phillip Lim show during New York Fashion Week S/S20 on September 09, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,brooklyn – new york,dress,fashion,three quarter length,multi colored,incidental people,candid,mini dress,floral pattern,orange color,fashion show,top – garment,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,sheath dress,sleeveless dress,scooped neck,street style,multi colored dress,floral pattern dress,3.1 phillip lim,sleeveless,white color,black color,kehlani,high ponytail,two tone – color,maroon lipstick,2020

7. DKNY Celebrates 30th Anniversary Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Kehlani attends DKNY celebrates 30th anniversary party at St. Ann’s Warehouse on September 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,usa,celebration,new york city,anniversary,fashion,warehouse,kehlani

8. DKNY Celebrates 30th Anniversary Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Kehlani, manicure detail, tattoo detail, attends the party celebrating the 30th anniversary of DKNY at St. Ann’s Warehouse on September 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,party – social event,usa,celebration,new york city,anniversary,fashion,warehouse,part of,tattoo,kehlani

9. DKNY Celebrates 30th Anniversary Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Kehlani attends the DKNY 30th anniversary party at St. Ann’s Warehouse on September 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,usa,new york city,anniversary,fashion,warehouse,three quarter length,kehlani

10. Diesel x A-Cold-Wall Capsule Collection Launch Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Kehlani attends Diesel x A-Cold-Wall capsule collection launch in SoHo on September 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,smiling,incidental people,soho – new york,launch event,diesel – designer label,kehlani,a-cold-wall

11. Diesel x A-Cold-Wall Capsule Collection Launch Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Kehlani attends Diesel x A-Cold-Wall capsule collection launch in SoHo on September 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,incidental people,soho – new york,launch event,diesel – designer label,kehlani,a-cold-wall

12. Diesel x A-Cold-Wall Dinner Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Kehlani attends Diesel x A-Cold-Wall Dinner at Chinese Tuxedo on September 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Tasia Wells/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,tuxedo,kehlani

13. 3.1 Phillip Lim – Front Row – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Artist Kehlani attends the 3.1 Phillip Lim front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images NYFW: The Shows) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,fashion,fashion show,new york fashion week,front row,kehlani

14. TOMMYNOW New York Fall 2019 – Front Row & Atmosphere Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Kehlani attends TOMMYNOW New York Fall 2019 – Front Row & Atmosphere at The Apollo Theater on September 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,headshot,apollo theater – new york,kehlani

15. TOMMYNOW New York Fall 2019 – Front Row & Atmosphere Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Kehlani attends TOMMYNOW New York Fall 2019 – Front Row & Atmosphere at The Apollo Theater on September 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,new york city,apollo theater – new york,kehlani

16. BrightFox At The LaQuan Smith SS20 NYFW Runway Show Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Kehlani enjoys a BrightFox beverage backstage during BrightFox at the LaQuan Smith SS20 NYFW runway show on September 08, 2019 at Pier 59 Studios in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for BrightFox) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,drink,enjoyment,backstage,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,kehlani,pier 59

17. Laquan Smith – Front Row – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Kehlani attends the Laquan Smith front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,looking at camera,fashion,incidental people,fashion show,new york fashion week,front row,laquan smith – designer label,kehlani

18. Laquan Smith – Front Row – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Kehlani attends the Laquan Smith front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,fashion,incidental people,fashion show,new york fashion week,front row,laquan smith – designer label,kehlani

19. Area – Front Row – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Kehlani attends the Area front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on September 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,fashion,fashion show,new york fashion week,front row,kehlani,spring studios – new york

20. IMG NYFW: The Shows 2019 PARTNERS – September 7 Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Singer-songwriter Kehlani checking out the Maybelline New York x Ashley Longshore Pop Up during NYFW: The Shows at Spring Studios on September 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,looking at camera,fashion show,new york fashion week,maybelline,kehlani,spring studios – new york

21. Harper’s BAZAAR Celebrates “ICONS By Carine Roitfeld” Presented By Cartier Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Kehlani attends Harper’s BAZAAR Celebrates “ICONS By Carine Roitfeld” Presented By Cartier at The Plaza Hotel on September 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,new york city,cartier,harper’s bazaar,kehlani

22. 2019 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Kehlani attends the 2019 Harper ICONS Party at The Plaza Hotel on September 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,part of,harper’s bazaar,kehlani,harper’s bazaar icons event

23. 2019 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Kehlani attends the 2019 Harper ICONS Party at The Plaza Hotel on September 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,three quarter length,harper’s bazaar,kehlani,harper’s bazaar icons event

24. 2019 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Kehlani attends the 2019 Harper ICONS Party at The Plaza Hotel on September 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,new york city,looking at camera,harper’s bazaar,kehlani,harper’s bazaar icons event

25. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – September 05, 2019 Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 05: Kehlani attends the Vanity Fair’s 2019 Best Dressed List at L’Avenu on September 5, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,three quarter length,incidental people,celebrity sightings,vanity fair,kehlani