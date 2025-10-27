Listen Live
Entertainment

Keke Palmer Facing Backlash Over HBCU Dramedy ‘Southern Fried Rice’

Published on October 27, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals

Keke Palmer might be one of the most beloved celebrities in the mainstream today, but it appears that her fans have a bone to pick with her over a new series she greenlit. Keke Palmer is facing backlash after promoting a new series, Southern Fried Rice, which follows the exploits of a Korean American adoptee who gets accepted into an HBCU.

Southern Fried Rice is part of Keke Palmer’s KeyTV lineup and stars Page Yang as Koko, who grew up in a Black family and enters the fictional Wright University in Atlanta.

More from Instagram:

Southern Fried Rice follows KoKo Jackson, a Gen-Z Korean-American adoptee raised in a tight-knit Black Southern family. When she leaves her small-town to attend Wright University, an elite HBCU in Atlanta, she enters a world that challenges her sense of belonging.

From being dubbed a “Culture Vulture” to exploring friendship and relationships, KoKo is thrust into an identity crisis that forces her to confront the complexities of race, heritage, and self-discovery. Told with humor and heart, Southern Fried Rice explores identity, race, and privilege in today’s world. Through messy roommate moments, campus culture shocks, and emotional revelations, KoKo learns how to make space for herself, even when she doesn’t perfectly fit the mold. This witty and heartfelt dramedy explores coming of age through an unexpected cultural lens.

Some of the immediate reactions under the Instagram post above were not favorable, and that persisted across other social media platforms, with fans decrying the concept of the show and calling it “tone deaf.”

Palmer has since responded to the critiques with a video statement, asking fans to celebrate the success of Southern Fried Rice screenwriter Nakia Stephens and also show support for Black creatives in general.

Across social media, there are plenty of critiques about Keke Palmer’s network airing the series. We’ve got those listed below.

Photo: Getty

Keke Palmer Facing Backlash Over HBCU Dramedy ‘Southern Fried Rice’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6. Yikes

7.

8.

9.

10.

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals

Keke Palmer Facing Backlash Over HBCU Dramedy ‘Southern Fried Rice’

Hip-Hop Wired
P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Ari Fletcher Wonders Why Grown Folks Attend Homecoming, Social Media Takes Her To School

Hip-Hop Wired
Halo: Campaign Evolved

'Halo: Campaign Evolved' Bring's Xbox's Biggest Mascot, Master Chief, To PlayStation

Hip-Hop Wired
More From HotSpotATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Was Sentenced To More Than Four Years In Prison

Local

Georgia Lottery Winners Score $50K in Powerball Drawing

The Conjuring 4
Contests

The Conjuring: Last Rites x Six Flags Fright Fest Contest

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Entertainment

How Imani Archer Is Carrying Her Father D’Angelo’s Legacy Forward – One Song At A Time

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATL

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close