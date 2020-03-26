KeKe Palmer Is Giving Us Old Hollywood Glam On The Digital Cover Of Harper’s Bazaar

There’s something aboutthat is undeniable. Since the days she had her own talk show on BET, she’s always displayed an effortless talent whether it’s a simple take on achallenge, landing a co-hosting job on Sara & Michael, or landing a beauty campaign with, she’s proven her #Blackgirlmagic isn’t mythical, it’s God-given.

And then there’s her fashion. She always keeps it cute. And can turn up the volume at any moment, (see this VMA look we love). The starlet covers Harper’s Bazaar’s digital issue in a dazzling Marc Jacobs’ gown, coat and top hat. The inside images are equally stunning.

Styled by Cassie Anderson, Palmer looks radiant in sequins. The Hustlers actress opens up to the glossy about her online presence and not being validated by awards. Keep scrolling for her story and read the rest, here.

