With suggestive songs like “Motivation,” “Kisses Down Low,” a collaboration with Joe titled “Love & Sex, Pt. 2” and “Coffee,” her 2020 ode to getting in a quickie during breakfast hours, it’s safe to say that R&B veteran Kelly Rowland is a woman in tune with her sexual side.

However, the Destiny’s Child hitmaker accidentally tapped into freak mode during a candid Twitter Q&A with fans recently with one simple grammatical error.

The since-deleted tweet that Ms. Kelly is referring to in the one seen above was first posted after the 41-year-old singer/actress asked her followers,”Can you tell me your favorite thing about yourself?” One user responded by writing “My face,” to which Rowland under the guise of showing support for self esteem wrote back in all caps “COME ON MY FACE,” even doubling down by adding, “Like….MY WHOLE FACE!! CATCH IT!! I love it!!!”

It goes without saying that dirty minds everywhere collectively got their rocks off, and the trolls got enough material to last all night. Realistically though, what Kelly actually meant to type was “Come on, my face!” If said out loud, it was supposed to sound more like “Come through, sunlight!” or the ever-popular “Get it, girl!” Unfortunately for Kelly, even a tweet-and-delete wasn’t going to avoid the jokes. Thankfully for us, the GRAMMY-winning chanteuse was a great sport about it all.

Overall, the moment proved to be a lighthearted mishap that was both innocent and naughty at the same time — just what we needed during these trying times! We’re just glad Kelly herself has an amazing sense of humor to go with that equally great voice and all-around star power. Not to mention budding children’s book author!

Take a look below at some of the funniest reactions to Kelly Rowland’s recent sexual slip-up on Twitter:

Kelly Rowland Gets Taught A Lesson In Punctuation With ‘Come On My Face’ Twitter Typo was originally published on blackamericaweb.com