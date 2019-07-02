CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Kid Cudi Collabs With New Era For Cleveland Indians Fitted [Photos]

Posted July 2, 2019

Kid Cudi x New Era

Source: New Era / New era


Can Kid Cudi do for the Cleveland Indians fitted what JAY-Z did for the “new blue Yankee”? Time will tell, but Cudder has officially collaborated with New Era on a fitted that’s kind of fire.

The New Era x Kid Cudi Cleveland Indians All-Star 59FIFTY® pays homage to the “Make Em Say” rapper’s hometown of Cleveland, that happens to host this year’s MLB All-Star Game. On the right side is the 2019 MLB All-Star Game logo and on the back is Kid Cudi’s name spelled out the below the traditional “C.”  None of the “Chief Wahoo” nonsense in sight.

The cap takes the usual Cleveland Indians’ ‘C’ logo but adds some drip effects. The limited-edition cap will be available starting at 11 am  ET on July 6 at Xhibition Cleveland and online at Xhibition.com. A day later, it will be available at 11 am ET on NewEraCap.com, KidCudi.com and MLB.com for a reasonable $45.

Check out detailed pics below.

 

Kid Cudi Collabs With New Era For Cleveland Indians Fitted [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Kid Cudi x New Era

Kid Cudi x New Era Source:New era

Kid Cudi x New Era kid cudi x new era

2. Kid Cudi x New Era

Kid Cudi x New Era Source:New era

Kid Cudi x New Era kid cudi x new era

3. Kid Cudi x New Era

Kid Cudi x New Era Source:New era

Kid Cudi x New Era kid cudi x new era

4. Kid Cudi x New Era

Kid Cudi x New Era Source:New era

Kid Cudi x New Era kid cudi x new era

5. Kid Cudi x New Era

Kid Cudi x New Era Source:New era

Kid Cudi x New Era kid cudi x new era

6. Kid Cudi x New Era

Kid Cudi x New Era Source:New era

Kid Cudi x New Era kid cudi x new era

7. Kid Cudi x New Era

Kid Cudi x New Era Source:New era

Kid Cudi x New Era kid cudi x new era

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close