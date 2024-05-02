Listen Live
Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Published on May 2, 2024

The 23rd annual Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage set sail on April 27th, 2024 with legends hitting the stage like Kirk Franklin and many more!  Kirk performed his hits that span over his 30-year career including Stomp, Smile, Melodies From Heaven, and many more!

In addition to Kirk, Damon Little hit the stage, Darlene McCoy Damon,  Big Al Cherry, Sybil Wilks, Griff, and more!  And we can’t forget to thank our friends at Denny’s who presented The Tom Joyner Foundation with a sixteen thousand dollar check to benefit scholarships for students at HBCU Colleges.

Check out all of the pictures and videos from these amazing performances and more below.

1. Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Kirk Franklin at the 23rd Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Gospel Explosion sponsored by Denny’s

2. Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

The 23rd Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Gospel Explosion sponsored by Denny’s

3. Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Kirk Franklin praises from the audience with concert-goers at the 23rd Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Gospel Explosion sponsored by Denny’s

4. Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Sybil Wilks greets the crowd at the 23rd Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Gospel Explosion sponsored by Denny’s

5. Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Praise & worship at the 23rd Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Gospel Explosion sponsored by Denny’s

6. Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

The 23rd Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Gospel Explosion sponsored by Denny’s

7. Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Big Al Cherry performs at the 23rd Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Gospel Explosion sponsored by Denny’s

8. Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Darlene McCoy from The Nightly Spirit on stage at the 23rd Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Gospel Explosion sponsored by Denny’s

9. Kirk Frankin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Kirk Frankin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell host Griff at the 23rd Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Gospel Explosion sponsored by Denny’s

10. Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Denny’s presents a check to help HBCU students receive scholarships at the 23rd Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Gospel Explosion sponsored by Denny’s

11. Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Kirk Franklin at the 23rd Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Gospel Explosion sponsored by Denny’s

12. Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Sybil Wilks at the 23rd Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Gospel Explosion sponsored by Denny’s

13. Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Nightly Spirit host Darlene McCoy sings at the 23rd Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Gospel Explosion sponsored by Denny’s

14. Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Kirk Franklin at the 23rd Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Gospel Explosion sponsored by Denny’s

15. Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Kirk Franklin performs at the 23rd Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Gospel Explosion sponsored by Denny’s

16. Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Kirk Franklin performs at the 23rd Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Gospel Explosion sponsored by Denny’s

17. Kirk Frankin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Kirk Frankin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

The spirit was filled at the 23rd Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Gospel Explosion sponsored by Denny’s

18. Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Kirk Franklin on stage at the 23rd Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Gospel Explosion sponsored by Denny’s

19. Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Damon Little performed at the 23rd Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Gospel Explosion sponsored by Denny’s

20. Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Kirk Franklin on stage with fans at the 23rd Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Gospel Explosion sponsored by Denny’s

21. Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

The 23rd Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Gospel Explosion sponsored by Denny’s

