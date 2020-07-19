Koo-Kooning: Kanye West Hosts Zany 1st Presidential Campaign In S.C., Twitter Isn’t Remotely Amused

Kanye West is once more trending and of course, the news isn’t favorable and barely something we wish to cover—yet here we are. In his first Presidential rally , the Chicago producer and designer put on his tapdancing shoes and went off on a signature rambling rant that somehow mirrors his terrible take that slavery was a choice

News of the rally quickly hit the Internets, and it was held indoors at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston in South Carolina. Wearing a bulletproof vest and standing in front of an American Flag, the private, standing-room-only event did not seem COVID-19 compliant, nor did West have a microphone or podium to promote distance between him and the crowd.

Among many head-turning moments during the rally, West got a poor reaction from attendees after saying that Harriet Tubman’s heroic acts as part of the Underground Railroad movement to free captive slaves was actually a ploy. Per Yeezy, she didn’t actually free any slaves.

“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people,” West is heard saying while the crowd reacted negatively.

The attendees did wear masks but social distancing was not observed by those angling for photos and video footage, and all at the event signed a COVID-19 liability waiver should it any of them contract the virus.

West then went into a mini-rant about the discussion him and his current wife Kim Kardashian West had regarding their eldest child, North, and how they nearly considered an abortion. Becoming emotional, West tearfully exclaimed, “I almost killed my daughter” while also recalling that his mother, the late Dr. Donda West, considered terminating her pregnancy.

From there, West seemed to suggest that divorce was a possibility for him although he praised his wife for carrying their daughter North West to term. With the Birthday Party candidate’s rally in the rearview, fans on Twitter are distancing themselves further from West and his suddenly revived campaign that has the potential to be a non-starter if this rally is any indication.

