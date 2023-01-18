Learn More About Angola’s First Female Ruler, Njinga In The Official Trailer For The Jada Pinkett-Smith Executive Produced Netflix Series ‘African Queens’

This week (January 18), Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming documentary series African Queens . Click inside to check it out and to find out when you’ll be able to watch it on the platform.

From Executive Producer Jada Pinkett Smith comes a new documentary series exploring the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens. The first season will cover the life of Njinga, the complex, captivating, and fearless 17th century warrior queen of Ndongo and Matamba, in modern day Angola. The nation’s first female ruler, Njinga earned a reputation for her blend of political and diplomatic skill with military prowess and became an icon of resistance. Blending dramatization with documentary, this series traces the rise and reign of Queen Njinga amid family betrayal and political rivalries.

The show is executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith (who also narrates), Miguel Melendez, Terence Carter and Sahara Bushue for Westbrook Studios and Jane Root, Maxine Watson and Ben Goold for Nutopia. Peres Owino and NneNne Iwuji served as writers on the series.

African Queens will premiere February 15 with four 45-minute episodes. Until then, check out the trailer here!

