LeBron And Savannah James Are #ParentGoals

Posted 9 hours ago

Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty


When it comes to Black love, LeBron and Savannah James come to mind. The super couple created super children, who are all talented in their own right, but it’s this picture of King James and Savannah cheering for Bronny that has gone viral.

Even as a freshman, Bronny is a stellar athlete on his way to the NBA. And the youngster showed out this weekend against his dad’s alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary. LeBron and Savannah watched on court side like proud parents as their son led his school Sierra Canyon to a win with his winning lay up.

If they weren’t your #relationshipgoals before they’re that and more as we add #parentgoals to their moniker as well. See how social media is reacting to a photo of them at his game.

