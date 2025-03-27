LeBron James Clowns Stephen A. Smith On Instagram
LeBron James Laughs Off Stephen A. Smith Saying He Would Have “Swung On Him”
LeBron James versus Stephen A. Smith “beef” has become more comical. In his 22 seasons, LeBron James has given all indications that he gives zero f***s and is clapping back at anyone who he feels did him or his family dirty or has some wild takes. James has clearly grown tired of ESPN workhorse Stephen A. Smith constantly talking about him, but the final straw was the analyst talking about James’ firstborn son and now Los Angeles Lakers teammate Bronny James, which led to a now-infamous confrontation that Smith can’t seem to stop revisiting. The Chosen One got Stephen A. Smith in his feelings again after he stopped by The Pat McAfee Show and addressed Smith’s behavior following the incident. “He’s on a Taylor Swift tour run right now. It started off with ‘I didn’t wanna address it, but since the video came out, I have to,’” James told McAfee, explaining the ongoing beef with the sports pundit, who is now dipping his toes into politics. James continued, “Never would I not allow people to criticize players about what they do on the court. That is your job. That’s all part of the game. But when you get personal with it it’s my job to not only protect my damn household but protect the players,” James says before imagining the pundit’s reaction to the clip. “He’s going to be smiling from ear to ear when he hears me talking about him. He’s gonna get home and get some ice ream out of the f-cking freezer and sit in his chair in tighty whiteys on the couch. Like, dude, relax.The
Stephen A. Smith Says He Would Have “Swung On” JamesOf course, Smith would have something to say on the matter, and he responded via his podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show, where he spent the entire show blasting James, even claiming he would have “swung on” the professional hooper if things got physical. He also added that he’s pretty sure he would have gotten his “ass kicked” by James if the two were to have thrown hands. “When he approached me sitting courtside at that game against the New York Knicks, when he rolled up on me I didn’t know he was gonna roll up on me,” Smith said. “I had no idea, but when he said what he had to say I was in no position to give any kind of retort without making a scene. It was during the third quarter, it was fresh out of a timeout, it was him walking to the basketball court. It was on national television, the cameras were rolling and had I done something what do ya’ll want me to do? You want this to be a reincarnation of Chris Rock and Will Smith?” “And let me state for the record while we bring up that, let me assure you it wouldn’t have gone down like that. I would have gotten my ass kicked because if that man put his hands on me I would’ve immediately swung on him. Immediately. That I’m not going to tolerate,” he continued.
Nobody Believes You, Stephen A. SmithAs expected, everyone is clowning Stephen A. Smith. LeBron James didn’t waste time responding via Instagram, sharing a video of Smith participating in boxing training and looking ridiculous. James’ Cavaliers teammate, Kevin Love, even got in on the action. LOL. Stephen A. Smith is looking quite foolish. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
LeBron James Laughs Off Stephen A. Smith Saying He Would Have “Swung On Him” was originally published on hiphopwired.com
