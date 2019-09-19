CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

LeBron James’ Nike LEBRON XVII Signature Shoe Unveiled [Photos] #lebron17

Posted September 19, 2019

LeBron James - Nike LEBRON XVII

Source: Nike Basketball / NIke


LeBron James is officially up to his 17th signature shoe. Today (Sept. 19), the Nike LEBRON XVII was unveiled and it features all the cushioning.

“We had ‘the blueprint’ in mind for the 17, and we started from the ground up on everything, whether that was the construction of the knit or the way we could protect him underfoot with Air bags,” says the shoe’s designer, Nike’s Jason Petrie, in a statement. “The silhouette was a way to reset the mark for LeBron, and futuristically explore how we could help his game with the best that Nike offers.”

The mold is actually similar to the profile of the last couple of LeBron models, but packs in some new features. The shoe boasts the most Max Air in a LeBron shoe along with a soft foam pod below the Max Air units for even more cushioning. The forefoot gets Air Zoom units.

The LeBron 17 introduces Knitposite, a combo of lightweight Flyknit and heat-molded yarns that add both structure and color that culminates in durability and support that also resists stretching. Nuanced details on the tongue include phrases and symbols like “I’m King,” “LJ” and “23” and James’ Lion Crest.

The Nike LEBRON XVII is out September 27. Check out detailed photos below.

 

LeBron James’ Nike LEBRON XVII Signature Shoe Unveiled [Photos] #lebron17 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII

LeBron James - Nike LEBRON XVII Source:NIke

LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII photos lebron james,nike lebron xvii

2. LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII

LeBron James - Nike LEBRON XVII Source:NIke

LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII photos lebron james,nike lebron xvii

3. LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII

LeBron James - Nike LEBRON XVII Source:NIke

LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII photos lebron james,nike lebron xvii

4. LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII

LeBron James - Nike LEBRON XVII Source:NIke

LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII photos lebron james,nike lebron xvii

5. LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII

LeBron James - Nike LEBRON XVII Source:NIke

LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII photos lebron james,nike lebron xvii

6. LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII

LeBron James - Nike LEBRON XVII Source:NIke

LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII photos lebron james,nike lebron xvii

7. LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII

LeBron James - Nike LEBRON XVII Source:NIke

LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII photos lebron james,nike lebron xvii

8. LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII

LeBron James - Nike LEBRON XVII Source:NIke

LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII photos lebron james,nike lebron xvii

9. LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII

LeBron James - Nike LEBRON XVII Source:NIke

LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII photos lebron james,nike lebron xvii

10. LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII

LeBron James - Nike LEBRON XVII Source:NIke

LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII photos lebron james,nike lebron xvii

11. LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII

LeBron James - Nike LEBRON XVII Source:NIke

LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII photos lebron james,nike lebron xvii

12. LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII

LeBron James - Nike LEBRON XVII Source:NIke

LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII photos lebron james,nike lebron xvii

13. LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII

LeBron James - Nike LEBRON XVII Source:NIke

LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII photos lebron james,nike lebron xvii

14. LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII

LeBron James - Nike LEBRON XVII Source:NIke

LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII photos lebron james,nike lebron xvii

15. LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII

LeBron James - Nike LEBRON XVII Source:NIke

LeBron James – Nike LEBRON XVII photos lebron james,nike lebron xvii

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close