Lewk Of The Week: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Hot Pink Suit Is The Dream Real Men Are Made Of

Posted 15 hours ago

31st Annual Producers Guild Awards - Inside

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Pink is not just a girl’s color… and we love it when men are fearless enough to rock it.

Enter Watchmen hottie Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who recently melted Twitter in this perfect hot pink suit he wore to the 2020 Producers Guild Of America Awards on Jan. 18.

Just look at this fine specimin…and that tailoring game! It cinches in all the right places!

Also, we adore that diamond bow pin on his lapel, it’s a nice delicate touch for such a brooding and tall man.

 

View this post on Instagram

🎟Producers Guild Awards 2020 🎟

A post shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (@yahya) on

 

Might as well indeed!

 

View this post on Instagram

🌺Might as Well🌺

A post shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (@yahya) on

View this post on Instagram

🌺GOOD•NIGHT🌺

A post shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (@yahya) on

 

Clearly, folks took notice, with some even offering a cheaper version of Abdul-Mateen II’s look.

It’s no secret that the actor is having a breakout year. From Netflix’s The Get Down to the hit film Aquaman to the critically acclaimed superhero drama Watchmen, the actor is got all the shine in 2019 and plans on getting more in 2020.

And he deserves it, the 32-year-old is a breathless work of art who hasn’t met a red carpet he hasn’t wowed.

Take a look:

Lewk Of The Week: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Hot Pink Suit Is The Dream Real Men Are Made Of  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

Source:Getty

2.

Source:Getty

3.

Source:Getty

4.

Source:Getty

5.

Source:Getty

6.

Source:WENN

7.

Source:WENN

8.

Source:Getty

9.

Source:Getty

10.

Source:WENN
