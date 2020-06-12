CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Baby Addresses Police Brutality In New Track “The Bigger Picture,” Twitter Calls It A Protest Anthem

Posted 21 hours ago

Future & Lil Baby Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Lil Baby’s latest track “The Bigger Picture” arrived, and it’s definitely right on time.

The current civil unrest sweeping across the nation following the deaths of George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police plus the modern-day lynching of Ahmaud Arbery helped inspired Lil Baby’s new track. The Atlanta rapper’s latest track starts with soundbites of news clips reporting on the recent tragic events and protests across the nation and world that subsequently followed. Each clip highlights one commonality, they point out that people are in the streets calling for the arrests of the police officers involved before chants of I can’t breathe” come in.

On the song produced by Section 8 and NOAH, Lil Baby discusses what is going on in the world right now while calling out systemic racism and the police brutality Blacks are enduring from the police. On the track, he raps:

“I find it crazy the police’ll shoot you and know that you dead, but still tell you to freeze. Fucked up, I seen what I seen.

I guess that mean hold him down if he say he can’t breathe. It’s too many mothers that’s grieving. They killing us for no reason.

Been going on for too long to get even Throw us in cages like dogs and hyenas.”

Following the song’s release, Twitter immediately showered it with praise, with users calling him the goat.

The song is powerful and is definitely can serve as the soundtrack for the protestors in the streets right now demanding justice and calling for an end to police brutality. All proceeds from the record will support the push against racial inequality. You can listen to “The Bigger Picture” and peep the reactions to the song in the gallery below.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

Lil Baby Addresses Police Brutality In New Track “The Bigger Picture,” Twitter Calls It A Protest Anthem  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close