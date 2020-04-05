CLOSE
Lil Jon vs. T-Pain Instagram Live Battle Sets Record Viewership, Debut New Songs

Posted April 5, 2020

Lil Jon vs T-Pain turned out to be one of the best Instagram Live beat battles yet. The multi-platinum Hip-Hop stars went song for song for about 20 tracks each and it turned out close, though we’ll give the edge to Lil Jon.

Once again Swizz Beatz and Timbaland served as the organizers and the matchup proved to be ideal. Earlier this week, it was initially supposed to be T-Pain vs. Scott Storch. But after further thought, Storch was eventually matched up with Mannie Fresh, and their battle ended up being momentous as well.

Last night (April 4), was Lil Jon and T-Pain’s turn, and they both delivered hits (Chris Brown’s “Kiss Kiss” vs. Ciara’s “Goodies”) on hits (DJ Khaled “I’m So Hood” vs. Lil Jon “Throw It Up”) on hits (T-Pain “Bartender” vs. Too Short “Blow The Whistle”). The friendly competition and jabs made for plenty of entertainment, but we felt like too often it seemed that T-Pain was stalling while figuring out what to play next. Lil Jon on the other hands seemed to know exactly what to play next. At one point, he copped to using the playlist Apple Music host Low Key created as a guide for himself. Hey, whatever it takes for the W.

However, a couple of suspect moments were Lil Jon playing MD and telling y’all not to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and T-Pain playing an R. Kelly song.

After the battle, Lil Jon debuted an unreleased record that featured Usher and Ludacris, written by Jermaine Dupri. He blew everyone’s mind when he noted he’d been sitting on it for two years. Come on Ursher [sic], stop playing. T-Pain also unveiled a song with Chris Brown called “Wake Up Dead.”

As for who won, as usual opinions are split. Peep some of the more poignant reactions below.

We still say Lil Jon got it, though (he didn’t even play “Bia Bia”).

 

 

 

