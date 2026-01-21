Gallery: Fashion & Hip Hop Collide At The Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2026 Menswear Show With These Celebrity Looks

Celeb Looks From Louis Vuitton's F/W Menswear 2026 Show
Celebrity attendance at Louis Vuitton shows has become expected. Not just because the label remains a sought-after brand, but because it continues to be a cultural staple. With Pharrell at the helm and his circle of celebrity friends showing up in support, the House keeps evolving, delivering looks that spark inspiration, influence personal style, and end up in our carts. Keep scrolling to see what the celebrity attendees wore to the show.
1. SZA
SZA held it down in a rich brown leather coat styled with pinstripes, classic Vans, and a striped LV Speedy. The look blended menswear structure with her carefree Black girl style.
2. Usher
Usher kept things sleek and polished. He wore a long peacoat layered over a white tee. He finished the fit with a tie and Chelsea boots. So chic and swaggy!
3. Quavo
Quavo brought edge in a leather jacket styled with a patterned tie, wide-leg trousers, and statement accessories. The look balanced tailoring with attitude. Confident, directional, and impossible to overlook
4. Skepta
Skepta kept it sharp and understated in a charcoal knit layered over a crisp white shirt and relaxed denim. The look was simple, confident, and focused on fit. Proof that clean styling still carries weight.
5. Future
Future delivered quiet luxury in a cream Louis Vuitton sweater paired with tailored brown trousers. His matching brown, cream, and black plaid bubble coat elevated the look and added a streetwear edge.
6. John Legend
John Legend went classic in a warm brown suit, striped tie, and monogram Louis Vuitton bag. The fit felt timeless without reading stiff. A polished reminder that tailoring always works.
