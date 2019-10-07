CLOSE
Love & Pregnancy: Erica Mena Is Glowing With Safari’s Growing Child [PHOTOS]

Posted 17 hours ago

It was rumored that Love & Hiphop couple Erica Mena and Safari were expecting a baby and the rumors are true! The engaged couple revealed the good news with a video on Vh1 and a series of photos on Instagram. See the photos below…

