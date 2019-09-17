CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

#MakingTheGift: Black Twitter Loves Them Some Dark-Haired Beyoncé!

Posted 17 hours ago

"The Lion King" character poster

Source: Disney / Disney


It’s been a while since we’ve seen Queen Bey rock dark tresses, but her true fans of The Lion King star were given a treat on Monday night.

During a scene from ABC’s Making the Gift documentary, not only did Beyonce give us a behind-the-scenes look at the album for the film and a peek of her twins Rumi and Sir Carter, but we also got to see her ditch her signature blonde hair for something a lot more brunette.

And trust: She looked amazing!

 

Now, we know it’s been a minute since she’s given us this lewk…

And Black Twitter was SHOOK at the very sight of it!!!

Here’s what they had to say about the power of Bey’s raven locks and why we need more of it in our lives:

#MakingTheGift: Black Twitter Loves Them Some Dark-Haired Beyoncé! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close