Home

Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony [PHOTOS]

Posted August 5, 2015

Check out these pics from Mariah Carey’s Hollywood Star ceremony!

Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony [PHOTOS] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

If ever there was a time for Mariah Carey to bust out her best day time ball gown, today was it!

2. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

The “Fantasy” Diva was all glammed up for a ceremony where she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

3. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

Not far behind were her beloved babies Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shared some priceless shots with.

4. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

Like Moroccan catching a quick snooze…

5. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

And Monroe holding her award.

6. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

Lee Daniels, L.A. Reid, Stephen Hill and Brett Ratner were also on-hand for the ceremony…

7. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

As were an entire flock on her lambs.

8. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

Flip ahead for more pics from the event!

9. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

10. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

11. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

12. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

13. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

14. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

15. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close