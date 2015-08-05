Check out these pics from Mariah Carey’s Hollywood Star ceremony!
Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony [PHOTOS] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony
If ever there was a time for Mariah Carey to bust out her best day time ball gown, today was it!
2. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony
The “Fantasy” Diva was all glammed up for a ceremony where she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
3. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony
Not far behind were her beloved babies Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shared some priceless shots with.
4. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony
Like Moroccan catching a quick snooze…
5. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony
And Monroe holding her award.
6. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony
Lee Daniels, L.A. Reid, Stephen Hill and Brett Ratner were also on-hand for the ceremony…
7. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony
As were an entire flock on her lambs.
8. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony
Flip ahead for more pics from the event!