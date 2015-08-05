Check out these pics from Mariah Carey’s Hollywood Star ceremony!

Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony [PHOTOS] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony If ever there was a time for Mariah Carey to bust out her best day time ball gown, today was it!

2. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony The “Fantasy” Diva was all glammed up for a ceremony where she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

3. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony Not far behind were her beloved babies Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shared some priceless shots with.

4. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony Like Moroccan catching a quick snooze…

5. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony And Monroe holding her award.

6. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony Lee Daniels, L.A. Reid, Stephen Hill and Brett Ratner were also on-hand for the ceremony…

7. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony As were an entire flock on her lambs.

8. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony Flip ahead for more pics from the event!

9. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

10. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

11. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

12. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

13. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony

14. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony