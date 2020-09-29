CLOSE
Mark Cuban Picks Up Delonte West From Gas Station, Promises To Help Former NBA Player

Posted September 29, 2020

Delonte West, a former first-round NBA draft selection and promising backcourt player has fallen on hard times over the years. Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, has been attempting to help West get back on his feet after picking him up from a local gas station.

ESPN reports that Cuban confirmed that he picked up West, 37, from a Dallas gas station on Monday (Sept. 28) with the outlet adding that family members have told TMZ that they’ve been angling for West to get himself enrolled in a drug rehab program.

Near the top of the year, West was in the news after he got into an altercation with a man underneath a highway overpass in the Washington Metropolitan Area where the former player hails from.

Along with Cuban, many others have attempted to reach out and help West, who shared that he’s battling bipolar disorder and had done so for the duration of his professional playing days. According to ESPN, Cuban was moved to assist the former Mavericks player after photos of West asking for money on a Dallas street went wide.

Via Twitter, many are praising Mark Cuban for reaching out and giving Delonte West a chance to rehabilitate himself. We’ve got those reactions below.

