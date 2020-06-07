CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Marky Mark Wahlberg Dropped Black Lives Matter Tweet, Black Twitter Reminds Everyone Of His Hate Crimes

Posted June 7, 2020

Premiere Of Netflix's "Spenser Confidential" - Arrivals

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty


Mark Wahlberg life has had some wonderful highs and some despicable lows. After the actor dropped a tweet endorsing Black Lives Matter, numerous Twitter users made it their business to remind them the former rapper known as Marky Mark has a whole “hate crimes” chapter of his life.

Wahlberg is a Boston native, he was born in Dorchester, and to say the city has a long history of racism would be an understatement. For a period in the 80’s, Mark was clearly not on the side of righteousness since he was accused and convicted of being part of a mob who chased Black children while yelling racial epithets and also knocked out a Vietnamese man on the street.

While Wahlberg has since apologized for his crimes, and even served 45 days in jail of a 2-year sentence after copping a plea for felony assault, Twitter’s memory is long.

A few days ago he dropped a tweet calling George Floyd’s murder “heartbreaking” while noting “we must all work together to fix this problem.”

Twitter made sure to recall all the receipts from the rapper turned model turned actor’s hate crimes era. It took a while to trend considering Wahlberg’s tweet was a few days ago, but Twitter had time today (June 7).

All things considered, John Boyega should be just fine. However, it’s clear why he  nervous about speaking up since his skin tones doesn’t give him the pass it clearly gave Mark Wahlberg.

Peep more of the thanks but no thanks Marky Mark tweets below.

Marky Mark Wahlberg Dropped Black Lives Matter Tweet, Black Twitter Reminds Everyone Of His Hate Crimes  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9. Another angle…

10.

11.

12. Receipts era…

13.

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close