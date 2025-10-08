Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Collaboration Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Published on October 8, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Source: Courtesy of Round21 / Courtesy of Round21

This past weekend, The Lighthouse Campus transformed into a celebration of artistry, athletics, and unapologetic self-expression as Round21, the WNBA, and powerhouse creator Marsai Martin came together for a fashion pop-up that felt more like a movement than an event. Culture met creativity, and the court came alive.

The collection, co-created by Martin and Round21, pushed boundaries with bold, art-driven designs that celebrated individuality and representation. It wasn’t just sportswear; it was a statement and a reminder that creativity has no limits, and identity deserves to be worn loud and proud.

The Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Collaboration

Founded by former basketball player Jasmine Maietta, Round21 continues to redefine what it means to live at the intersection of culture, art, and sport. From sweatsuits and graphic bags to scarves, jerseys, and more, this sporty launch further cemented that mission, proving that when women lead with creativity and purpose, the result is nothing short of transformative.

Throughout the day, energy filled the space and bright colors, bold fits, and a whole lot of love where palpable. The vibe seemed to be authentic, electric, and deeply rooted in community.

And while the collection turned heads, it was the message behind it that resonated most. Martin and Round21 didn’t just drop a collab, they sparked a movement that celebrates who women are, how we show up, and how we keep making magic, on and off the court.

Jump in below to check out some of fun event footage and the looks from the drop. Click here to shop the collection.

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Collaboration Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

2. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

3. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

4. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

5. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

6. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

7. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

8. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

9. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

10. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

11. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

12. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

13. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Snowflakes Melting: MAGA Country Fumes As Bad Bunny Sits During "God Bless America" At Yankees Game

Hip-Hop Wired
Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Several Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Online

Hip-Hop Wired
Protest Agianst ICE and National Guard Deployment In Portland

Oregon GOP Busted Using Fake Protest Photos To Justify Trump’s Troop Deployment

Hip-Hop Wired

Jasmine Crockett's Latest Nickname For Donald Trump Is A Hit

Hip-Hop Wired
More From HotSpotATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

POTC THE FAMILY OF RICH HOME QUAN INTERVIEW GRAPHIC
26:52
Posted On The Corner

Atlanta Celebrates Rich Homie Quan’s Legacy with Charity Softball Game

Entertainment

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Rally Held At Pennsylvania State Capitol To Urge Governor To Open Up Lockdown Orders
21 Items
Entertainment

The Rapture Coming?! The Internet Roasts Viral Sept 23 Rumor

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

Movies

Drill, Dreams, and Damaged Thoughts: Bay Swag Speaks Out

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close