Mary J. Blige is literally aging backward y’all!
On Wednesday (Sep. 18), the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul posted the ultimate thirst trap of herself drenched in a Yves St. Laurent fur and an animal print bathing suit. Oh, and her best accessory? Them thick thighs!
DAYUM Mary, don’t hurt us!
As we know, this ain’t Mary’s first ride at the rodeo serving up a trend-setting lewk!
So to celebrate her ever-evolving and sexy style, here are 20 pics of the iconic singer giving us our entire life on the ‘Gram:
Mary J. Blige Debuts ‘Bad B***h Fall’ In A Fur…And We’re Here For it! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com