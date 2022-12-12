Meet Diddy’s Baby Mom: Dana Tran, Alleged One Night Stand [Photos ]

It’s no secret that Diddy recently welcomed a new baby girl into the world, but the intriguing question is who is the baby’s mom?The mystery is not the who, it’s the how? How is it that we have not heard of this woman who carried Diddy’s child for 9 months while being with Yung Miami?

Diddy revealed on Twitter that we recently welcomed a new baby girl into the world … and now we’ve learned more about the baby’s mother.

The birth certificate of Diddy’s daughter, Love Sean Combs shows she was born on October 15 in Newport Beach, CA. Diddy is listed as the father and 28-year-old Dana Tran is the mother.

In gaining more intel on the baby mom, media blog, Gossip in the City, reported that the hookup between Diddy and Dana Tran was a one-night stand where she poked a hole in a condom.

While there are no receipts on this, Gossip in the City tends to always be right with their information.

As reported by TMZ, Dana works in the cyber security industry and appears to be a SoCal native.

It seems that if she had social media pages, they are probably inactive right now.

It is still unclear what their exact relationship status is or even if there is one, but one thing for certain is, Diddy is claiming his baby.

Yung Miami on the other hand doesn’t seem to be too happy with the recent news. She has been going in on social media pretty much saying that she doesn’t come second to anyone and that she is not a side chick.