Meet Tanner Adell: The Country Singer Reaches New Fans Since Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

Tanner Adell is the artist, who’s been breaking barriers in country music. Since being featured on Beyoncé’s Act II: Cowboy Carter , amongst other talented country singers, Adell has reached even more fans. Learn more about the singer and check out a gallery of her best photos inside.

Tanner’s a talented singer and songwriter, who recently made her dreams come true. The songstress once shared her hopes of cultivating a fanbase and community like her idol Beyoncé, but instead she manifested a career changing collaboration. Adell is featured on Cowboy Carter’s “Blackbird” alongside artists Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts.

The Kentucky born singer has a rich history with music and a deep love for the country music genre. After going to school to study music and getting over her stage fright, Tanner has worked her way to viral stardom with hit songs like “Honkey Tonk Heartbreak” and her latest with “Buckle Bunny.”

The latter single has a deeper message behind it, empowering women to transform an awful name to something that uplifts them.

“People started calling women Buckle Bunnies to try and break their spirits or tear them down or whatever for wanting to look cute,” Adell shared with BET in August 2023. “I’ve been called a Buckle Bunny multiple times. So, for me, it was a no-brainer. I wanted to take the term and turn it on its head into something fun.”

Tanner is just getting started, amassing over 597k followers on Instagram. Her bio is simple, describing herself as an independent country pop artist.

