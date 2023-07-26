Meet The Hilarious Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Survival of the Thickest’

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix’s charming new comedy “Survival of the Thickest,” starring creator and comedian Michelle Buteau follows a woman finding her way after a messy break-up. Buteau also has a wonderful supporting cast alongside her. Meet the cast of the series inside.

“Survival of the Thickest” follows a plus-sized 38-year-old woman named Mavis Beaumont (Buteau), who is newly single and finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling, up-and-coming stylist. After a bad breakup, the passionate stylist seizes the opportunity to start over in life and love while finding happiness on her own terms. Mavis’ hope is to climb the ladder of the fashion world alongside her co-worker and boyfriend of five years, Jacque (Taylor Sele).

That is until her world comes crumbling down when she comes home to find Jacque in bed with another woman – the “skinny model version” of Mavis whose boobs she just double taped for a photo shoot.

The pilot season comes in eight bingeable episodes. Viewers witness a heartbroken and angered Mavis navigate the ups and downs of her new post-breakup life.

Mavis trades in a stunning flat she shared with her ex-boo to a cluttered Brooklyn apartment with a new, “hip” roommate named Jade (Liza Treyger).

Fortunatley, Mavis doesn’t travel this single road alone. She has her newly-divorced high-powered friend, Marley (Tasha Smith) and her best guy friend, who’s an artist also searching for the perfect love, Khalil (Tone Bell).

Mavis rediscovers herself through this forced independence, holding on to her tribe and learning from the revolving roster of interesting romantic interests and styling clients.

The series is loosely based on Buteau’s eponymous essay collection. The show, co-created by Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, is unapologetically chaotic and authentic.

“Survival of the Thickest” is available to stream on Netflix. The series is nothing without its group of corky and fearless ensemble cast.

Meet the cast of Netflix’s “Survival of the Thickest” below:

