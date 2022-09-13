HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The women of HBO’s hit drama series House of the Dragon are doing things their way. There is something to be said about women reclaiming their power and the Game of Thrones prequel series shines a bright light on how it should be done. Learn more about the impactful women, shaping the captivating first season inside.

House of the Dragon is one of the most-watched shows on TV right now. It is also on the list of the most expensive shows to make, reportedly costing $20 million an episode. The fantasy drama series is a prequel to HBO’s record-breaking Game of Thrones, created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal. Both series are based on the A Song of Ice and Fire novels by Martin. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik serve as showrunners.

So far, fans are having fun commentating on the drama that ensues in House of the Dragon. After a disappointing Game of Thrones series finale, maybe this show will prove to be the franchise’s redemption. There is so much to learn about the universe as House of the Dragon takes us over 100 years ahead of the events that take place during Game of Thrones.

As we learn about the history, check out the women of House of the Dragon who are busy creating life, alluding femme fatal, and regaining power throughout their kingdom.

Learn about the women of House of the Dragon below:

Meet The Impactful Women Who Make Up HBO’s Hit Series ‘House of the Dragon’ was originally published on globalgrind.com