Listen Live
Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Cuffing Season Anthem, “Lover Girl”

Published on October 24, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion has been in her soft girl energy, so she dropped some music to express it.

This is her first single in almost half a year. Early April, the Hot Girl dropped some bars off with “Whenever”. Her next one is for the girlies cuffed up with “my man, my man, my man.” Meg and her new boo, Klay Thompson, have been having the time of their lives. Courtside watching Klay, red carpet appearances, fried catfish, and spaghetti dates.

What may have been the funniest link-up was when they went golfing, and Klay was helping Thee Stallion with her stance.

Related Stories

Fans have been making them memes and relationship “goals”. As the Houston Hottie has expressed her happiness with the NBA All-Star. Which brings us to her new joint, “Lover Girl”. Very on brand to where she currently is, right?

The response to her new record has been amazing. Less than 24 hours in, and fans around the world are using the song as their relationship anthem.

Example #1: 

The Stallion made it clear once the NBA season started that she was ready to get back in the lab. Posting a thirst trap captioned, “Okay hotties, my man gone to work now, y’all ready for me?”

Check out some of the reactions to Meg’s new song, “Lover Girl,” below.

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Cuffing Season Anthem, “Lover Girl”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. The Hotties are eating it up already

2. Enjoy that 3 day weekend

3. The chorus got the people going

4. LOL

5. Chefs kiss

6. Hotties up 1000

7. The internet stays undefeated

8. Meg’s new joint had her hitting the YK Niece dance

9. Still a bop even if you don’t got a boo

10. The Hotties are loving the hook of “Lover Girl”

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Hip-Hop Wired
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Three

Rapper Ghetts Arrested & Held After Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 ForbesBLK Summit

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Rep. Jasmine Crockett Critiques

Hip-Hop Wired
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023

Shaquille O'Neal's Custom 2025 Range Rover Stolen In "Highly Coordinated Criminal Scheme"

Hip-Hop Wired
More From HotSpotATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
18 Items
Celebrity

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Entertainment

How Imani Archer Is Carrying Her Father D’Angelo’s Legacy Forward – One Song At A Time

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

Music

J.I.D. Gets Real: Grammy Nom Drops Fire Album “God Does Like Ugly”

Invest Fest 2024
39 Items
News

Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close