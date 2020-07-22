Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Draya’s Head*ss Podcast Statements, Calls Her A “Dumb B*tch”

Draya decided to chime in about the Tory Lanez, and Megan Thee Stallion shooting situation , and the Hot Girl was not feeling what she had to say.

Thee Stallion didn’t find it funny when 50 Cent thought it was hilarious to drop memes making light of her getting shot in the foot. She now isn’t feeling Draya sharing her two cents on the situation either. During a recent episode of Van Lathan’s podcast, for whatever reason, Lathan decided to ask for her thoughts on the entire ordeal, and Draya had nothing intelligent to add.

The former reality star who once claimed her “hoeness was deleted” described Megan getting shot as being “attractive,” claiming she foresaw Megan and Tory having a Bobby and Whitney toxic love, and she is all for it.

“I predict that they had some sort of ‘Bobby and Whitney’ love that drove them down this “Snapped-esque,” and I’m here for that.”

Draya didn’t stop there, adding that she wished she had someone who was so attracted to her that he is willing to shoot her in the foot.

“I want you to like me so much that if I’m trynna get out the car and you’re like “no, get your f**** ass in the car,” and I’m like “no n****” and you’re like “BOAW BOAW.” I like niggas.”

The clip quickly made its rounds with Twitter and the hotties dragging Draya for filth. Of course, Megan, who doesn’t miss a thing, chimed in calling Draya a “dumb b*tch” without having to name her in the tweet.

Dumb bitch that shit ain’t fucking funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a nigga — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 22, 2020

Oh, and she wasn’t done, the Houston rapper added one more tweet for good measure calling out “hoe a** n*ggas” making jokes about her traumatic situation.

And fuck all the hoe ass niggas making jokes about it too🖕🏾 I’ll talk about shit when I get ready — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 22, 2020

