HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Drake takes home one of Billboard’s most prestigious awards last night as Artist of the Decade . Fans cheer the Toronto rapper on as he takes center stage. Everyone was surprised when Drake was joined on stage by his three-year-old son Adonis , who arguably did not want to be there. Drake is busy giving thanks during his Billboard’s speech last night, while Adonis is plotting his escape plan off the stage.

Though Adonis might have a bit of stage fright finally recognizing his dad is actually one of the biggest stars in the world, he was so cute with his straight back braids and adorable plaid shirt. The fact that he was unbothered by his father’s monumental moment pushed the cuteness meter over. He’s simply a toddler with a superstar dad, and unbeknownst to him, he stole the show.

Of course, with any awards show, there are memes and lots of them. Most of them are about Drake and Adonis’ special yet comical moment. As most of us may recall, Drake was shunned by Pusha T years ago for “hiding his kid from the world.” Drake’s responded that he was “hiding the world from his kid.” Now, we understand why he waited to share his first born with the Internet, because the Internet spares no one. We created a list of the best Drake and Adonis memes after Drake’s acceptance at the 2021 Billboards Music Awards last night.

Memes For Days: Drake’s Son Adonis Steals The Show During Billboard Music Awards Acceptance Speech was originally published on globalgrind.com