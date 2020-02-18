CLOSE
HomeSo Beautiful

Michelle Obama Posted Up At Prom In This Wicker Chair Is Throwback Glory

Posted 6 hours ago

Barack And Michelle Obama Speak At Obama Foundation Summit

Source: Scott Olson / Getty


Our Forever Flotus Michelle Obama sent us on a trip down memory lane when she joined MTV and When We All Vote.org’s prom challenge. The former First Lady posted her prom photo and reminded us just how far back her bossed up swag goes.

Michelle O wasn’t the only celebrity to start tweeting their throwbacks on a Tuesday. Tracee Ellis Ross and Kerry Washington joined in on the hashtag, which was created to encourage younger people to vote.

Voting has been one of Michelle Obama’s biggest initiatives in and out of the White House. And what better way to encourage teens,as they approach legal voting age, to exercise their right than combining it with something undeniable like prom fashion.

Hopefully this launches a full on trending hashtag filled with more nostalgic prom pics. Until now, enjoy these celebs showing off their prom swag.

Michelle Obama Posted Up At Prom In This Wicker Chair Is Throwback Glory  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Michelle Obama

2. Tracee Ellis Ross

3. Kerry Washington

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close