Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him With 85K Ring

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are engaged! The Fox Sports 1 sportscaster popped the question this weekend with a massive 5-carat ring from Simon G. Jeweler that costs $85,000.
never give up on love. we are all deserving of the best feeling in the 🌎. trust God & go with your heart. God’s plan, God’s will & God’s speed, not yours. always believe. never stop. never settle. be happy. and grateful. love can show up when you least expect it & in the unlikeliest of places. thank u my friend @iamsteveharveytv. and when it happens, don’t walk, run toward it. and enjoy. life is too short💋 @itsmikehill @noellerobinson @kayylahill @aaashlee @people @courtneyajinca @annadecodorniuoficial #familia #CHill #love #lifeis2short #believer
“Mike selected a modern engagement ring that incorporates both princess-cut and baguette diamonds which beautifully accents her center stone,” a rep for the jeweler told People. “We’ve seen a lot of trends in bridal that integrate various diamond cuts, and Cynthia’s ring is absolutely stunning.”
Cynthia and Mike have been dating
