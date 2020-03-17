Mitchell & Ness Drops New NBA Prep Heavy “Private School” Collection [Photos]

Basketball gear will be forever classic so when there is a new take on the staple pieces we are all here for it. The brand responsible for Hip-Hop’s throwback era is back with a new drop.

Mitchell & Ness has announced a collection that gives a new spin to on court uniforms. Their Private School sets are a nod to the throwback to prep school aesthetic, utilizing the classic madras plaid. All fonts and word marks across this collection are applied with a classic varsity font. This collection will feature a swingman jersey, swingman shorts and headwear.

The Philadelphia company does not disappoint with the selections for this new series. Included are jerseys from Spud Webb (Atlanta Hawks 1987-1988), Penny Hardaway (Orlando Magic 1995-1996), Allen Iverson (Philadelphia 76ers 1997-1998) and Tracy McGrady (Toronto Raptors 1999-2000). Each piece features a100% polyester mesh body with side vents, knit 1×1 rib striped trim at neckline and armholes, heat sealed screen prints with front/back number applications and the NBA logoman which is applied at upper left shoulder. Of course the shorts are also available if you want to ball to you fall.

Private School pieces will range from $35- $150. This Mitchell & Ness collection will be available exclusively online at www.mitchellandness.com and select retailers. You can see more looks below.

Photo: Mitchell & Ness

