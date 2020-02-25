Today’s Millennials may not remember but there was a time in the Hip-Hop game when Mitchell & Ness throwback jerseys were all the rage. There wasn’t one music video when a rapper wasn’t rocking an OG basketball, football or baseball jersey courtesy of the Philadelphia clothing company.

Now Mitchell & Ness is teaming with Bleacher Report and some of Hip-Hop’s biggest names to create a remix collections of sports jerseys for the home teams of rappers like Future (Atlanta Hawks), Big Sean (Detroit Pistons) and the Diplomats (New York Knicks). Giving their own personal take on their favorite teams jerseys, the remixed sports garments with said artist’s emblems and/or personal flavors.

From the Dipset emblem on the front of the New York Knicks jersey to a flaming key courtesy of DJ Khaled on a Miami Heat swingman joint, the remix collection really is a must-have for Hip-Hoppers across the board.

Peep more of the collection below and if you’re planning on copping just head over to Bleacherreportshop. Let us know if you’ll be repping your city’s team Hip-Hop style in the comments.

Mitchell & Ness Links Up With Bleacher Report & Your Favorite Rappers For New NBA Remix Collection was originally published on hiphopwired.com