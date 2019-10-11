CLOSE
Mr. And Mrs. Fine: Cassie And Alex Share More Of Their Amazing Wedding Photos

Nearly two weeks after her wedding to Alex Fine, Cassie is sharing some photos and details about her beautiful nuptials and iconic proposal.

In an interview with Vogue, the 33-year-old model and singer said that when Alex proposed to her, she “lost my sense of hearing.”

“I looked up and saw our initials tied up above, then Alex came around on his horse. When he got down on one knee, everything just stopped. I felt like I lost my sense of hearing; I just saw his mouth moving, and he said ‘I want to spend the rest of my life with you,’” Cassie recalled.

Adding that later that night, the newly engaged couple had dinner and then a bonfire on the beach with two of their friends.

“I will never forget how special Alex made me feel that night.”

💗

Cassie also shared that they had a small wedding with 14 close friends and family members attending their backyard wedding that overlooked the California hills.

“We wanted a simple venue with a beautiful view that felt warm and romantic. We wanted the aesthetic to reflect how comfortable and content we feel with each other,” she said.

 

As we previously reported, in late September, at seven months pregnant with a baby girl, the couple said “I do” in a ceremony officiated by actor and Hancock director Peter Berg.

Dressed in an off the shoulder flowing white wedding gown with large puffy sleeves and a long mantilla lace veil Cassie looked like a dream on her special day. While back then, we only had one picture of their wedding, between Vogue, Cassie, and Alex, we have plenty more!

Take a look:

Love you forever.

♥️

Where did @Cassie and @AlexFine44 meet? The gym. Right from the beginning, marriage was on the table, but the proposal was still surprising. Cassie had plans to meet Alex, who was on location with the @ComptonCowboys. "He told me to come ready because we were driving straight to dinner to celebrate my birthday early that night as my family was coming into town," she remembers. "I was running a little late, so he called me to check in." Cassie pulled up just as the sun went down, and Compton Cowboys leader Randy Savvy came out front to welcome her with flowers. "At that point, I got so nervous, but was also really excited." She walked around the back and heard Stevie Wonder playing over the speakers. "The first thing I saw was the guys on their horses waving at me," she says. "I looked up and saw our initials tied up above them, then Alex came around on his horse. When he got down on one knee, everything just stopped. I felt like I lost my sense of hearing; I just saw his mouth moving, and he said 'I want to spend the rest of my life with you.' From there, Alex took Cassie to Playa del Rey, where the couple's friends Shane and Trista had set up dinner and a bonfire on the beach. "I will never forget how special Alex made me feel that night," Cassie says.

After picking their wedding date, @Cassie spent a week and a half getting her dress made. As she explains, "Being that I was seven months pregnant, it wasn't easy finding a dress in such a short time frame, so I worked with my stylists and friends Marni Senofonte and Deonte Nash to create a custom look with our tailor Arturo and his daughter Christina from Rancho Tailors." Cassie wanted the dress to feel ethereal but comfortable for what she describes as her "ultra chic, intimate backyard wedding." And it was: The dress had billowy, off-the-shoulder sleeves for romance and a high slit for movement. "When it came to this moment in my life, I knew that [it was] the easier the better for me," she says. "We chose to create the lace veil to give it a touch of the classic." She then paired it all with @JimmyChoo shoes and simple studs.

To The Moon & Back.

