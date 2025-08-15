‘NBA 2K26’ Will Push Rivalries & More Hoops In The W, Revealed Ratings For Top 10 WNBA Players In The Game

Fresh off the heels of announcing WNBA players will be taking the court alongside NBA players in NBA 2K26’s MyTEAM mode, we are now getting a good look at the new features coming to The W.

Visual Concepts and 2K Sports have released another Courtside Report, this time focusing on The W. The game’s developer promises a more in-depth experience as you start your WNBA career.

New updates coming to The W include a pre-draft interview where your player will field questions from the media about the next steps in your early WNBA career, while each answer will help determine your place in the draft order.

Press conferences will also be a feature you can look forward to experiencing during your time with The W, and they will continue to be an excellent tool for players to weigh in on stories that are circulating the league. Press conferences in The W will feature authentic voice recordings and motion capture, plus new content for players to interact with.

NBA 2K26 will also introduce an expanded and refreshed social media feature that 2K says will be “representing the ever-growing coverage of the league and its players.” As your player continues to make a name for themselves in the league, other WNBA personalities will begin talking about your career along with notable real-world journalists and pundits like Myles Ehrlich, Terrika Foster-Brasby, and Khristina Williams.

Become A GOAT By Beating The GOATS In The W’s New GOAT Challenge Feature

Also coming to The W in NBA 2K26 are Goat Challenges that will allow players to challenge current stars in the WNBA and climb the ranks. When players defeat a rival WNBA star, you will unlock short-term and long-term GOAT Challenges. Completing those challenges will earn you GOAT points that will help you climb up the all-time ladder.

The last new feature coming to The W is the ability to earn VC in The W Online games in addition to rewards.

It’s Arguing Time Following The WNBA Player Ratings Release

To close out this Courtside Report on The W, 2K revealed the ratings of the top 10 WNBA players in the game. After dominating the top spot, Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson drops to no.2 on the list and shares the spot with New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart, with Minnesota Lynx’s superstar Napheesha Collier landing at no.1 with a 98 overall rating.

Rounding out the list are Caitlin Clark at 4 with a 96 overall rating, Alyssa Thomas at 5 with a 95 overall rating, followed by Sabrina Ionescu, Nneka Ogwumike, Satou Sabally, Jacquel Jones, and Angel Reese.

The WNBA season is currently underway, so these ratings are fluid and can change. Of course, these ratings are sparking discourse; you can see the reactions to them in the gallery below.

‘NBA 2K26’ Will Push Rivalries & More Hoops In The W, Revealed Ratings For Top 10 WNBA Players In The Game was originally published on hiphopwired.com

