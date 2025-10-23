Listen Live
Terry Rozier & Chauncey Billups’ Arrests In Federal Gambling Probes Sets NBA World On Fire

Published on October 23, 2025

We’re only three days into the NBA season, and there’s already been some arrests within the league.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Miami Heat player Terry Rozier was taken into custody as part of an illegal gambling operation at a hotel in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday morning. 

The 10-year vet is being accused of rigging games by informing bettors who would be benched and other important roster information. He also allegedly affected his own performance in one game when faking an injury just 9 minutes in. It’s unknown whether the team could have known the arrest was coming, but Rozier didn’t play in the season opener against the Orlando Magic, and the only reasoning was that it was a “coach’s decision.”

In a completely separate investigation, Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was also arrested, but for a separate illegal poker sting reportedly tied to the mafia. The arrest was made in Oregon, and he’s expected to make his first court appearance later today.

Former Cleveland assistant coach and player (and soup-wearer) Damon Jones was also arrested, reportedly as part of the Rozier probe.

Law enforcement sources told ABC News that “they’re among six people charged Thursday with turning professional basketball into a criminal gambling operation by using inside information to place unlawful wagers.”

FBI Director Kash Patel is expected to announce the charges in a news conference on Thursday morning in New York City.

See social media’s reaction to the bombshell report below.

