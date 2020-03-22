CLOSE
NBA’s Jamal Murray Trending After Getting Sloppy Toppy On IG Story, Twitter Has All The Jokes

Posted March 22, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks v Denver Nuggets

Source: Jamie Schwaberow / Getty


Jamal Murray is a wild boy. Early this morning (March 22), the NBA star apparently posted, and quickly deleted, video of himself getting blessed with fellatio on Al Gore’s Internets.

Of course, nothing ever posted on the ‘Net is truly deleted. The clip was on Murray’s Instastory on IG and…what were you thinking, sir?

The additional irony here is that Murray is a member of the Denver Nuggets, which recently revealed someone in its organization tested positive for COVID-19. So while he was supposed to be quarantined…bruh.

But now Murray has straight-up deleted his IG. His girlfriend’s head game is getting all the props, though. So there’s’ that.

Since Murray’s gaffe of posting his shenanigans, the jokes have been flying. They’re even clowning the man’s pubes. Good lawd some of y’all are petty.

LMAO. Of course, Murray was going with the “I was hacked” play, before apologizing. Sure you were.

Also, the other active participant exposed herself. See what we did there?

NBA’s Jamal Murray Trending After Getting Sloppy Toppy On IG Story, Twitter Has All The Jokes  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

