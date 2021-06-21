HomeEntertainment News

N’Credible Baby Maker Nick Cannon Confirms 7th Seed Is On The Way, Twitter Reacts

Posted June 21, 2021

Twitter Reacts To Nick Cannon Confirming His 7th Child Is On The Way

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty


Nick Cannon had an extremely popping Father’s Day weekend. The mogul finally confirmed his seventh child is on the way.

Last week Twitter had a field day with Nick Cannon and was left in stitches after his latest baby mama, radio host Abby De La Rosa, who revealed the names of their twin boys, Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon. Father’s Day, the jokes returned after his rumored boo, Wild ‘N Out girl Alyssa Scott confirmed the couple is expecting.

Sunday (Jun.20), a super pregnant Alyssa Scott shared a photo of herself and proud papa Cannon embracing her belly with the caption “Celebrating you today,” finally confirming their worst-kept secret. Last month, Scott had Twitter in shambles when she shared a photo of her growing bump with the caption “Zen S. Cannon.”

Along with his twins Zion and Zillion, Cannon has twins Moroccan and Monroe (9) with his ex-wife Mariah Carey and the father to his 3-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen that Brittany Bell gave birth to in December 2020.

The jokes are flying once again because it would be his fourth with three different women when this child is eventually born.

Nick Cannon clearly believes he is on a mission to keep the Earth populated. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

 

