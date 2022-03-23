Nicki Minaj Crosses Out Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, & Doja Cat’s Names In Op-Ed Praising Her, Twitter Senses Shadiness

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj’s latest social media antics have many, including the Barbs thinking she was being really shady to other female Hip-Hop artists.

Queen Barb Nicki Minaj raised eyebrows on social media after sharing a HotNewHipHop Op-Ed written by Joshua Robinson titled Why Nicki Minaj Is One of the Greatest of All Time. Of course, it’s a no-brainer that Minaj would share a piece praising her, and acknowledging her contributions to the genre, but it’s what she did with the screengrab from the post that even has her Barbz asking why?

The original paragraph in the piece read:

“Yet, what’s most astonishing and powerful about Nicki’s impact on Hip-Hop is her presence and, sometimes, the lack thereof. Whether she’s going on an unexpected freestyle or guest-feature run, giving a rare interview, or speaking her mind in a wild Twitter rant, Nicki Minaj’s presence — be it aural, digital, or visual — is absolutely enthralling, and when she’s on hiatus, you can tell. Despite the welcomed contributions of women like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion City Girls, and Doja Cat over the past few years, female rap still feels incomplete without Nicki Minaj’s presence and output, and that alone illustrates how important she is to Hip-Hop, as a genre, and as a culture.”

People quickly noticed that Minaj scribbled out the names of Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, and Doja Cat in her reshare of the paragraph.

The tweet immediately caught fire, with many (including some Barbz) feeling she was being incredibly petty, while others found it quite amusing. Minaj’s issues with Cardi B are well known, and there have been some rumblings of Minaj having problems with Thee Stallion and The City Girls. Recently, the City Girls and Minaj squashed the “beef” with a phone call.

None of the Hip-Hop artists have yet to respond. Megan Thee Stallion currently has her own issues with her label to worry about anyway. Minaj claims she was just trying to be funny with the Tweet, and it was humor only her Barbz would understand.

BUT, there have been plenty of reactions from Barbz and other Twitter users.

