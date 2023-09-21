HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Well, this probably didn’t go as planned.

Kenneth Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj, has been placed on house arrest after violating the terms of his probation. Petty, 45, posted threatening videos towards Offset, who’s married to Cardi B.

According to Yahoo News, Petty posted the videos to social media outside of a New York hotel that Offset was supposedly staying at. In the viral video Petty can be heard yelling “Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral p***y!”.

There’s no direct word at this time as to why Petty took to Instagram to threaten the former Migos rapper, but Offset later brushed it off with a video of his own, where he commented, “I’m getting off a jet. He’s funny.”

Petty received three years probation in 2022 after failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California. This was necessary because Petty was convicted of attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995. He spent four years in prison.

Minaj’s and Cardi’s husband’s feud is believed by many to be the result of the original disdain between the two female rappers. There has been tension between the pair for years, even culminating in a brief altercation at New York Fashion Week in 2018.

Most of the posts on X seem to clown Petty. Many wonder what the reason for the initial threatening videos were for, while others simply make fun of his past in general.

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Gets House Arrest, Clowned On Social Media was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com