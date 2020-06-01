Nike Releases BETRUE Collection In Honor Of Pride Month [Photos]

One of the most influential apparel brands in the world is making sure to stay diverse in their design consideration. Nike is releasing a very colorful yet colorful drop for Pride Month.

This year’s Nike BeTrue Pride Collection look multi-dimensionally at LGBTQIA+ representation and interprets those perspectives through timeless silhouettes and color applications. Reflecting the same power of the spectrum in the LGBTQIA+ and allied community, the inspirations behind the designs span time periods and settings. The silhouettes themselves occupy different eras and spaces too, and form a lineup that brings a unified strength in diversity.

These expressions include the Nike Air Force 1, the Nike Air Max 2090 and the Nike Air Deschutz. The Air Force 1, in its first BeTrue edition, features a 10-color heel mark inspired by the More Color, More Pride flag introduced in Philadelphia in 2017. To recognize people of color in the LGBTQIA+ community, the colors of the flag were expanded to add the black and brown stripes.

Nike is supporting more than 20 organizations advancing the LGBTQIA+ community, with some grants administered by the Charities Aid Foundation of America. The organizations range from local to national with a focus on advocacy in sports, creating safe spaces and elevating the history of the community. Some of these nonprofits received grants from Nike last year as well; the continuation of funding is vital during this unprecedented time

In addition Converse, a subsidiary of Nike, is also releasing Pride themed Chuck Taylor hi-tops. You can see the feet pieces below.

Photo: Nike

