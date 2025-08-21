Listen Live
Nikola Jokić Is The No.1 Overall Rated Player In ‘NBA 2K26,’ Shai-Gilgeous Alexander Is Right Behind Him

Published on August 21, 2025

Nikola Jokić & Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Top 'NBA 2K26' Ratings

It’s almost tip-off for NBA 2K26, and when the virtual basketball is tossed in the air, Denver Nuggets highly skilled big man Nikola Jokić and NBA MVP and Finals MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, will be the top-rated players in the game.

Today, NBA 2K26 capped off its ratings reveal by revealing the top 10 rated players in the game, and it features the usual suspects, but their placements on the list have been shifted.

At 10 is the newest member of the Houston Rockets, Kevin Durant, with a 93 overall rating. We are sure he might have something to say about that.

NBA 2K26 Top 10 Ratings Reveal

Above Durant, four NBA superstars share a 94 overall rating. At 9 is San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama, in the 8th spot Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, no.7 belongs to the Chosen One, Lebron James, and in the sixth spot Golden State Warriors three-point extraordinaire, Stephen Curry.

Two players share a 95 overall rating: Minnesota Timberwolves star and the “next face of the league” Anthony Edwards, who grabs the fifth spot, and the heir apparent to the Los Angeles Lakers throne, Luka Doncić, who is no.4 on the list.

NBA 2K26 Top 10 Ratings Reveal

The Top 3 Rated Players In NBA 2K26

Which finally brings us to the top three players in NBA 2k26. At no.3, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is all by himself with a 97 overall rating, leaving Alexander and Jokic with a 98 overall rating, giving them both the title of the highest overall-rated players in the game.

And there you have it. Now, of course, there will be room for those rankings to shift as the season progresses, and players start to separate themselves from the pack with their on-court play.

So we expect some players to rise and fall, as to who that will be remains to be seen.

With the announcement of these ratings, you know debate follows, with NBA fans and the 2K Community either applauding or scratching their heads at their favorite players’ place in the top 10.

You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Nikola Jokić Is The No.1 Overall Rated Player In ‘NBA 2K26,’ Shai-Gilgeous Alexander Is Right Behind Him  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

