Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty
Updated Sept. 24, 2025 5:15 p.m.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have another reason to celebrate, their family just got bigger!
The superstar couple welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Rocki Irish Mayers, on Sept. 13. Rihanna shared the happy news on Instagram Sept. 24 with the sweetest photos: one of her cradling Rocki wrapped up in a pink blanket, and another of tiny pink boxing gloves tied with ribbons.
Rocki joins big brothers RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, who Rihanna says couldn’t be more excited about their new sibling. Back in July, at the Smurfs premiere in L.A., she revealed both boys were “delighted” about the baby on the way.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DO_9N3NE1P9/?img_index=1
As for whether Rihanna was hoping for a girl this time, she admitted she’s “always wanted” one—but made it clear that she was happy either way. “God knows best, right?” she said. “And I love my boys.”
The couple first revealed baby No. 3 was on the way in May, with a maternity portrait shot by Miles Diggs. Rihanna later showed off her bump at the 2025 Met Gala, where A$AP co-chaired.
Now, with baby Rocki officially here, Rihanna and A$AP’s family of five is soaking up all the love—and fans can’t get enough of their growing crew.
