Notable Black People Who Have Died From Drug Overdoses

UPDATED: 12:00 p.m. ET, Sept. 10, 2021

Throughout history, drug addictions have plagued the lives of so many celebrities. Drugs have always been a part of celebrity culture. Actors, singers, politicians, even social media influencers have all abused drugs, which has led to the deaths of some of our favorite celebrities. Imagine being poor, then one day you wake up with access to millions of dollars.

Your fame and fortune can get you whatever you want, including drugs. For many Americans, a drug habit can set you back financially, but not celebrities. They have access to substances the average person can’t get their hands on. Many entertainers feel the only way to escape is to numb their world by heavy drug use, which, many times, can lead to drug overdoses. Highly addictive substances like heroin and cocaine have been drugs of choice by celebrities for decades. They also happen to be the most lethal.

MORE: Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And How Dangerous Is It?

Cocaine, which is also known as the “party drug” is especially very popular among entertainers. Although not as lethal as the opioids, it is extremely addictive. Since it can be mixed with an opioid like fentanyl and go undetected, some celebrities have been unintentionally taking the opioid and overdosing by accident.

Comedian Fuquan Johnson was one of two people who overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party in Los Angeles on Sept. 2. A third person survived the overdose. Johnson’s recent death has sparked widespread concern in the broader entertainment industry that more celebrities could be at risk of the same fate because so many of them use cocaine from possibly the same source.

On top of that, actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse on Sept. 6 from an apparent heroin overdose. Although an autopsy was not immediately performed, authorities reported that there was evidence Williams overdosed on heroin.

Even though Williams’ admitted fight with drug addiction is well documented, his death still caught people by surprise. Coupled with the death of Johnson in Los Angeles, the entertainment community was shocked and many folks were left asking questions that were going unanswered.

To be sure, drug overdoses aren’t a new phenomenon to entertainers. Michael Jackson and Prince both overdosed on opioids, but they are far from the only ones who died in that or a similar manner.

Keep reading to find a running list (that we, hopefully, won’t need to update too often) of notable Black people who died following drug overdoses.

Notable Black People Who Have Died From Drug Overdoses was originally published on newsone.com