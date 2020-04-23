Earlier this month, New York rapperhe was one of many New Yorkers who had been battling COVID-19. His wife told XXL that his condition had been improving after he was initially admitted to the hospital on April 7th but in the days since, his manager told outlets that while the Payback rapper’s vitals had improved, his kidneys were not working

On Thursday (Apr. 23), New York rappers, fans, and more took to social media to announce that the Bronx rapper had passed away from COVID-19. He was 35.

Hailed as one of the next great NYC rappers, Fred’s talents landed him a spot on the lauded XXL Freshman Class cover of 2011 featuring the late Mac Miller, Lil B, Big K.R.I.T., YG, Kendrick Lamar and others. See the reaction from some of Gordo’s peers and more on his sudden death.

RELATED: Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED APRIL 16)

RELATED: Slim Thug To Donate 1,000 Bottles Of Hand Sanitizer To METRO Employees

NYC Rapper Fred The Godson Reportedly Loses Battle With COVID-19 was originally published on theboxhouston.com