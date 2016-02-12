NYFW: Concept Korea & Tadashi Shoji’s Fall Lines Give Us Pops Of Color And Bold Geometric Patterns was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Concept Korea We are feeling the vintage 70s vibe of the 2016 menswear line for Concept Korea.

2. Concept Korea These shades are futuristic yet old school simultaneously.

3. Concept Korea This double breasted coat is for the perfect gentleman.

4. Concept Korea Loving the pops of color in the Black.

5. Concept Korea The long silhouette of this is the perfect fall style.

6. Tadashi Shoji The unique shapes on this blouse are giving us life.

7. Tadashi Shoji Loving the criss cross drama against the sheer.

8. Tadashi Shoji Lines and intersections are definitely a trend in this line.

9. Tadashi Shoji The mix of textures and colors here makes this a perfect evening look.

10. Tadashi Shoji The color of this is super gorgeous.

11. Tadashi Shoji We would totally wear this fall, winter, summer and spring!