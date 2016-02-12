NYFW: Concept Korea & Tadashi Shoji’s Fall Lines Give Us Pops Of Color And Bold Geometric Patterns was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Concept Korea
We are feeling the vintage 70s vibe of the 2016 menswear line for Concept Korea.
2. Concept Korea
These shades are futuristic yet old school simultaneously.
3. Concept Korea
This double breasted coat is for the perfect gentleman.
4. Concept Korea
Loving the pops of color in the Black.
5. Concept Korea
The long silhouette of this is the perfect fall style.
6. Tadashi Shoji
The unique shapes on this blouse are giving us life.
7. Tadashi Shoji
Loving the criss cross drama against the sheer.
8. Tadashi Shoji
Lines and intersections are definitely a trend in this line.
9. Tadashi Shoji
The mix of textures and colors here makes this a perfect evening look.
10. Tadashi Shoji
The color of this is super gorgeous.
11. Tadashi Shoji
We would totally wear this fall, winter, summer and spring!
12. Tadashi Shoji
There’s no way you can’t be the star of an event with this gorgeous gold color and beautiful lines.