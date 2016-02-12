Home

NYFW: Concept Korea & Tadashi Shoji’s Fall Lines Give Us Pops Of Color And Bold Geometric Patterns

Posted February 12, 2016

1. Concept Korea

We are feeling the vintage 70s vibe of the 2016 menswear line for Concept Korea.

2. Concept Korea

These shades are futuristic yet old school simultaneously.

3. Concept Korea

This double breasted coat is for the perfect gentleman.

4. Concept Korea

Loving the pops of color in the Black.

5. Concept Korea

The long silhouette of this is the perfect fall style.

6. Tadashi Shoji

The unique shapes on this blouse are giving us life.

7. Tadashi Shoji

Loving the criss cross drama against the sheer.

8. Tadashi Shoji

Lines and intersections are definitely a trend in this line.

9. Tadashi Shoji

The mix of textures and colors here makes this a perfect evening look.

10. Tadashi Shoji

The color of this is super gorgeous.

11. Tadashi Shoji

We would totally wear this fall, winter, summer and spring!

12. Tadashi Shoji

There’s no way you can’t be the star of an event with this gorgeous gold color and beautiful lines.

