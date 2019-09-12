CLOSE
HomeSo Beautiful

#NYFWNOIR: 25 Runway Looks We Love On Black Models From NYFW 2019

Posted September 12, 2019

There’s a reason why New York Fashion Week is the first on the fashion month calendar. While some individuals consider New York boring or wonder if true style is coming out of here, I believe that NYFW is pushing diversity and innovation forward. Whether it’s see now where now collections or having diversity of all kinds represented on the runway, NYFW really illustrates the melting pot that is America. This season we saw sustainable designs from Studio One Eighty Nine, West Africa mixing with European silhouettes from Maki Oh, and designers from Indonesia, China and more. Of course, we have our well known staples like Marc Jacobs and Parabal Gurung; nevertheless, we also had fashion forward designs from Chromat and Savage X Fenty.

Click through our gallery to see our favorite looks on Black models from NYFW 2019!

#NYFWNOIR: 25 Runway Looks We Love On Black Models From NYFW 2019 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. MICHAEL KORS

MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty

2. MICHAEL KORS

MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty

3. MICHAEL KORS

MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty

4. 3.1 PHILLIP LIM

3.1 PHILLIP LIM Source:Getty

5. 3.1 PHILLIP LIM

3.1 PHILLIP LIM Source:Getty

6. NAEEM KHAN

NAEEM KHAN Source:Getty

7. S BY SERENA WILLIAMS

S BY SERENA WILLIAMS Source:Getty

8. S BY SERENA WILLIAMS

S BY SERENA WILLIAMS Source:Getty

9. S BY SERENA WILLIAMS

S BY SERENA WILLIAMS Source:Getty

10. S BY SERENA WILLIAMS

S BY SERENA WILLIAMS Source:Getty

11. S BY SERENA WILLIAMS

S BY SERENA WILLIAMS Source:Getty

12. CHRISTIAN COWAN

CHRISTIAN COWAN Source:Getty

13. CHRISTIAN COWAN

CHRISTIAN COWAN Source:Getty

14. CHRISTIAN COWAN

CHRISTIAN COWAN Source:Getty

15. CHRISTIAN COWAN

CHRISTIAN COWAN Source:Getty

16. CHRISTIAN COWAN

CHRISTIAN COWAN Source:Getty

17. PRABAL GURUNG

PRABAL GURUNG Source:Getty

18. PRABAL GURUNG

PRABAL GURUNG Source:Getty

19. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO Source:Getty

20. PRABAL GURUNG

PRABAL GURUNG Source:Getty

21. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO Source:Getty

22. INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARI

INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARI Source:Getty

23. INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARI

INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARI Source:Getty

24. INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARI

INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARI Source:Getty

25. INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARI

INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARI Source:Getty
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close