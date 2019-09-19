NYFWNOIR: Black People Turned The Sidewalk Into Their Runway At New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week brings out the most stylish set in the Big Apple. People also travel far and wide to see the unique designs that come down the runway in Gotham City. We already know that Black people invented style and NYFW is an opportunity to see this! Personally, I love streetstyle – you see how people are truly wearing the trends as well as get some inspo for the season.

We were out and about during NYFW and snapped photos of our melanated brothers and sisters. Get into their fashion and style and get some ideas for your next look!

