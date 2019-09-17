CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

#NYFWNOIR: Get Into All These Teeny Weeny Afros (And Fades!) That Sashayed Down The Runway At New York Fashion Week

Posted 14 hours ago

When I think of natural hair and how it’s represented in ads and in the media, you constantly see either Type 3 hair or big afros that look like it took years for it to grow out. Rarely are we celebrating and seeing TWA’s (teeny weeny afros), fades on women and even bald hairstyles. Not this New York Fashion Week! I was so elated to see that Black models were getting booked with short hair, no hair and instead of being forced into specific hair looks, were rocking their own!

Check out my favorite photos of Black models on the runway rocking their TWAs, fades, and bald styles. If you’re thinking of going short, if it’s good enough for the runway, it’s good enough for you! Which looks are your favorite?

#NYFWNOIR: Get Into All These Teeny Weeny Afros (And Fades!) That Sashayed Down The Runway At New York Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. MICHAEL KORS

MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty

2. MICHAEL KORS

MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty

3. 3.1. PHILLIP LIM

3.1. PHILLIP LIM Source:Getty

4. 3.1. PHILLIP LIM

3.1. PHILLIP LIM Source:Getty

5. 3.1. PHILLIP LIM

3.1. PHILLIP LIM Source:Getty

6. OSCAR DE LA RENTA

OSCAR DE LA RENTA Source:Getty

7. OSCAR DE LA RENTA

OSCAR DE LA RENTA Source:Getty

8. NAEEM KHAN

NAEEM KHAN Source:Getty

9. CHRISTIAN COWAN

CHRISTIAN COWAN Source:Getty

10. CHRISTIAN COWAN

CHRISTIAN COWAN Source:Getty

11. NOON BY NOOR

NOON BY NOOR Source:Getty

12. NOON BY NOOR

NOON BY NOOR Source:Getty

13. NOON BY NOOR

NOON BY NOOR Source:Getty

14. ROMEO HUNTE

ROMEO HUNTE Source:Getty

15. PYER MOSS

PYER MOSS Source:Getty

16. PYER MOSS

PYER MOSS Source:Getty

17. PYER MOSS

PYER MOSS Source:Getty

18. PYER MOSS

PYER MOSS Source:Getty

19. PRABAL GURUNG

PRABAL GURUNG Source:Getty

20. PRABAL GURUNG

PRABAL GURUNG Source:Getty

21. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO Source:Getty

22. LAQUAN SMITH

LAQUAN SMITH Source:Getty

23. LAQUAN SMITH

LAQUAN SMITH Source:Getty

24. STUDIO ONE EIGHTY NINE

STUDIO ONE EIGHTY NINE Source:Courtesy of Danielle James

25. STUDIO ONE EIGHTY NINE

STUDIO ONE EIGHTY NINE Source:Courtesy of Danielle James
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close